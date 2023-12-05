Roice-Hurst pet of the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - No, he doesn’t have a red nose, but meet Rudolph!

Rudolph is a handsome, unique-looking 4-year-old Dachshund who was found as a stray last week in Delta. Because he’s a new arrival and his history before he came to us is a mystery, Roice Hurst is still getting to know him. RH believes he is about 4 years old. He can’t wait to meet his new family!

Colorado Gives Day is Tuesday, December 5!

It’s Colorado Gives Day, the largest single day of generosity in the state and the perfect opportunity to support the pets and programs at Roice-Hurst Humane Society! Make your gift at coloradogives.org/rhhumanesociety, and join us for our Colorado Gives Day Open House from 4-6pm to learn how your generosity makes a difference for pets and people in western Colorado.

$50 Adoptions Dec 1-17!

Now through December 17, you can adopt a pet from Roice-Hurst Humane Society for just $50 during Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope event! Normal adoption fees range from $85 to $300, so now is a fantastic time to give a shelter pet a home for the holidays!

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.