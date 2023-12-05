Snow returns Friday after an unseasonably warm week

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:01 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Slow warming this week will step us toward our next snow maker and a colder weekend.

Elevated Avalanche Risk

Avalanche Warnings have been allowed to expire in the High Country, however, the avalanche risk is still elevated and high enough to be extremely cautious on the ski slopes - especially near and above the tree line on slopes facing toward the northwest, north, northeast, and east.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We’ll cool from middle 40s at 6 PM to upper 30s at 8 PM to middle 30s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 27 degrees around Grand Junction, 24 degrees around Montrose, 26 degrees around Delta, and 19 degrees at Cortez. Tuesday will be mainly sunny. We’ll warm from near 30 degrees around 7 AM to lower 40s at 11 AM to upper 40s and lower 50s at 3 PM. High temperatures will be near 52 degrees around Grand Junction, 51 degrees around Montrose, 53 degrees around Delta, and 51 degrees around Cortez.

Looking Ahead

Much of this week will be unseasonably warm. That’s a change from where we’ve been for much of the past two weeks. High temperatures will be near 50 degrees for most of Western Colorado through Thursday. Colder air and snow will arrive on Friday. The snow will clear for the weekend, but we’ll stay cold. Highs will be in the 30s with lows in the 10s.

Our Next Snow Maker

A Pacific storm system will arrive on Friday. Some shifting in the timing is possible. Based on our latest data, however, snow looks to increase between 7 AM and noon and fall into the afternoon before ending Friday evening. We’ll be monitoring the progress of this developing storm system, and we’ll update you on any changes as we fine tune this forecast throughout this week.

