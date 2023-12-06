Denver based airline settles lawsuit over pregnancy, breastfeeding bias

(File) A Frontier Airlines plane is on the runway getting ready to take off. Frontier will let...
(File) A Frontier Airlines plane is on the runway getting ready to take off. Frontier will let pilots pump breast milk in the cockpit during noncritical phases of flights.(Frontier Airlines | Frontier Airlines)
By Hannah Hickman
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Denver based Frontier Airlines settled a lawsuit filed by pilots who claimed bias over pregnant and breastfeeding employees.

In the settlement announced Tuesday, Frontier will let pilots pump breast milk in the cockpit during noncritical phases of flights.

The airline will also be letting pilots who are breastfeeding reduce their flying time.

The settlement was announced by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The agency filed charges against Frontier in 2018 after several pilots sued the airline.

In 2022, Frontier settled a similar lawsuit by flight attendants. In the previous lawsuit employees said Frontier forced them to take unpaid leave for pregnancy related absences and didn’t allow them to pump breast milk when at work.

The airline agreed to let pregnant pilots fly if they have medical approval, this in compliance with a current union agreement.

Frontier also agreed to let breastfeeding pilots reduce their flight time to 50 hours of flying per month.

