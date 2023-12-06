Jury reaches verdict, remains hung up on certain charges

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Grand Junction jury reached its verdict regarding the man who was shot by a Mesa County Sheriff’s deputy earlier this year.

The jury found 25-year-old Emilio Cordova guilty of attempted second degree assault, aggravated motor first degree aggravated motor vehicle theft used in commission of crime and property damage more than $500, criminal mischief, felony menacing, and reckless driving.

According to district attorney Dan Rubinstein, the jury is hung up on two counts of attempted first degree assault. As such Cordova is expected in court on Friday, Dec. 8 for a review hearing. That’s when it could be decided if he will be retried on those counts, or just go to sentencing on the other charges he was convicted of.

As we previously reported, Crodova was already serving time in jail and was out on work release when he was accused of trying to run over deputies, while out on prison work release. Deputies tracked him down at the Carl’s Junior on North Avenue. That’s when Cordova is accused of trying to run the deputies over with his car. Deputy Devrin Sandell fired his gun, hitting the car and Cordova in the shoulder. In early June Rubinstein ruled Sandell was justified in using his weapon.

