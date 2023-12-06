Rep. Kevin McCarthy, ousted Republican speaker, announces he will leave Congress at the end of the year

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door...
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door meeting with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and other House Republicans after Gaetz filed a motion to oust McCarthy from his leadership role, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:35 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two months after his historic ouster as House speaker, Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy announced Wednesday that he is resigning from his congressional seat in California.

His announcement capped a stunning end for the one-time deli owner from Bakersfield, who ascended through state and national politics to become second in line to the presidency before a contingent of hard-right conservatives engineered his removal in October.

McCarthy is the only speaker in history to be voted out of the job.

