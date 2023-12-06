Rep. Kevin McCarthy, ousted Republican speaker, announces he will leave Congress at the end of the year
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:35 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two months after his historic ouster as House speaker, Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy announced Wednesday that he is resigning from his congressional seat in California.
His announcement capped a stunning end for the one-time deli owner from Bakersfield, who ascended through state and national politics to become second in line to the presidency before a contingent of hard-right conservatives engineered his removal in October.
McCarthy is the only speaker in history to be voted out of the job.
