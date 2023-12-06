Sen. Mark Warner kicks off the holidays with Virginia students

By Annie Andersen
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:41 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Capitol Hill turned into the North Pole as Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) transformed his Washington office into a winter wonderland with the help of kindergarten students from Bel Air Elementary School in Woodbridge, Virginia.

It’s a tradition Virginia’s Senior Senator has celebrated almost every year since taking office in 2009, bringing in students from around the Commonwealth. As part of the visit, the students have milk and cookies, sing songs, and help Warner trim his holiday tree.

“The Grinch has been at Capitol Hill for most of the year in terms of some of the craziness, you know, to get into the holiday spirit, to get into the Christmas spirit, to see these young kids come in,” Warner said.

Warner gets his trees from Mt. Rogers Tree Farm in Grayson County, firmly believing that Virginia has the very best holiday trees. This year, however, Warner things Mt. Rogers outdid itself, boasting “this year may be the biggest and best of any year since I’ve been here.”

Congress still has a lot of work to do before the end of the year, but Warner says it’s important to take time to celebrate the season.

“You always got to stay optimistic in this job. Sometimes the last few days have been particularly tough as we try to figure out how we’re going help Ukraine or not, to see these kids come in to see the kind of joy and wonder they bring.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several arrested on Willow Road in Grand Junction
Several arrested on Willow Road in Grand Junction
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
El Nino's Impact On Colorado
Early weather evidence shows textbook El Niño setup
I-70 traffic snarls traffic over the weekend
I-70 closures over the weekend impact traffic
Former Grand Junction resident’s film to play at Regal Canyon View Theater
Former Grand Junction resident’s film to play at Regal Canyon View Theater

Latest News

The District Attorney's office is located at the Mesa County Justice Center in Grand Junction,...
Jury reaches verdict, remains hung up on certain charges
Road work is planned for US 550 Wednesday.
Travel alert: Red Mountain Pass partially closed Wednesday
Trump still not debating, but not counterprogramming this time, opting for a fundraiser in...
Preview of the GOP Debate at the University of Alabama
In the settlement announced Tuesday, Frontier will let pilots pump breast milk in the cockpit...
Denver-based airline settles lawsuit over pregnancy, breastfeeding bias
The last day to register for the fun run is December 6th by 5 p.m.
Registration for Santa Cause 5K ends Wednesday