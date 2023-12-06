Travel alert: Red Mountain Pass partially closed Wednesday

Road work is planned for US 550 Wednesday.
Road work is planned for US 550 Wednesday.(MGN)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:01 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWEST COLORADO, USA (KKCO) - Winter maintenance is planned for Red Mountain Pass Wednesday, and the Colorado Department of Transportation says delays are expected.

The construction work is planned to shut down the highway intermittently from 9 a.m. to to 12 p.m. Wednesday. CDOT says to prepare for multiple 30-minute delays throughout much of the morning. Travelers should plan for extra travel time if they are passing through the area during that time.

Closures will be different depending on the direction of travel:

  • Northbound travelers should plan for a closure near Ironton Park, AKA Mile Point 87.
  • Southbound travelers should plan for a closure at the Bear Creek Bridge, AKA Mile Point 90.5.
Winter Maintenance Alert map showing US 550 from Ouray to Silverton.
Winter Maintenance Alert map showing US 550 from Ouray to Silverton.(Colorado Department of Transportation)

CDOT stated that it does not have an ETA on when the highway will be back to functioning as normal and closures may be a factor for most of the morning.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several arrested on Willow Road in Grand Junction
Several arrested on Willow Road in Grand Junction
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
El Nino's Impact On Colorado
Early weather evidence shows textbook El Niño setup
I-70 traffic snarls traffic over the weekend
I-70 closures over the weekend impact traffic
Former Grand Junction resident’s film to play at Regal Canyon View Theater
Former Grand Junction resident’s film to play at Regal Canyon View Theater

Latest News

The last day to register for the fun run is December 6th by 5 p.m.
Registration for Santa Cause 5K ends Wednesday
(File) The week is an annual call to celebrate the field of computer science, draw students to...
Colorado celebrates Computer Science Education week across the state
(File) A Frontier Airlines plane is on the runway getting ready to take off. Frontier will let...
Denver based airline settles lawsuit over pregnancy, breastfeeding bias
Plastic bags are about to disappear from Colorado stores
Plastic bags are about to disappear from Colorado stores