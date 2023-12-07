Changes in the City of Grand Junction's 2024 budget

Downtown Grand Junction
By Kyrsten McBrayer
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:37 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As the end of 2023 approaches and folks gear up for the new year, City authorities are prepping to keep you informed about how your tax dollars will be used in 2024. Transparency about the use of tax payer dollars in next years city budget is a top priority for council members. Which is why the 2024 budget presentations was one of the first items discussed.

As Greg Caton, the City Manager reminded everyone at Wednesday’s meeting, a lot of change can happen in a month. Since November 1st, lots has changed with the City Capital Budget. We’re looking at a reduction of over 3.5 million dollars. Firstly the Compost Site Project’s budget was reduced to 475 thousand. The city’s Housing Budget is down to over 640 million due to the new houseless resource center going up in downtown Grand Junction. The city was also working to build a new Emerson skate park, but were unable to acquire the GOCO grant. Leaving the use of almost 95 thousand dollars from the capital fund..

The City’s Operating Budget was also increased by over 170 thousand dollars for water conservation incentive program.

Wednesday’s meeting is not the last meeting of 2023.

The last council meeting will be December 20th..

