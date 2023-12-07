GJPD makes an arrest for felony menacing

Grand Junction Police Department
Grand Junction Police Department(Grand Junction Police Department Facebook Page)
By Bruclyn Tribble
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:26 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This morning around 5:30 A.M. the Grand Junction Police Department made an arrest after responded to reports of a man breaking windows at a business in the 2000 Block of North Avenue.

Once the Grand Junction Police Department arrived to the scene they found windows shattered and the victim matching the description given by the employees of the business.

James Ridley, 34, was taken to Mesa County Detention Facility on the following charges, felony of menacing, second-degree burglary and criminal mischief.

