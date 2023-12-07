Legislators gear up for a renewed land-use debate, Polis reveals comprehensive plan.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Gov. Jared Polis has revealed his strategy for addressing the pressing issues of housing and public transit in the remaining three years of his term. The comprehensive plan, titled “Roadmap to Colorado’s Future 2026,” focuses on the governor’s vision to combat the intertwined challenges of affordability and climate change through land-use reform and enhanced planning. The roadmap outlines six critical objectives aimed at increasing the availability and affordability of housing while also prioritizing improved access to public transit and the state’s climate objectives.

Spanning 34 pages, the document solidifies Polis’ broader commitment to reforming land use and zoning throughout Colorado. It also emphasizes the need for strategic growth to optimize resources, prepare for wildfires, and safeguard the state’s natural areas. Zoning reform and coordinated strategic planning are viewed by the governor and fellow Democrats as potential solutions to various existing and future problems in the state.

This roadmap arrives seven months after Polis’ significant zoning proposal faced setbacks in the Capitol, and just four weeks before legislators reconvene in Denver to extensively debate the issue once again. In an interview, Polis expressed his concerns about the numerous obstacles hindering the construction of more homes, particularly affordable starter homes, multifamily residences, and apartments in the $200,000 to $300,000 price range. He emphasized the need to create a compelling vision for Colorado’s future that prioritizes livability, affordability, and the protection of water and open spaces. This roadmap builds upon previous initiatives released by his office to address climate change.

The plan, which coincides with the state’s 150th anniversary and the conclusion of Polis’ second term in 2026, presents alarming statistics about Colorado’s current and future situation. According to Polis’ office, the state ranks as the 12th most expensive for renters and the sixth most expensive for homebuyers. Additionally, nearly three-quarters of renters earning less than $75,000 spend over 30% of their income on rent. The document also highlights the decline in cropland and the issue of homelessness.

Here is a link to the Roadmap to a Future Colorado 2026.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.