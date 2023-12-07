Sitto’s Arabic Food Truck shares how to create Ma’moul cookies in time for the holiday season

Tonya Wren, owner of Sitto's, shared her method of making Syrian Ma'moul cookies with us just in time for the holiday season.
By Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:11 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Syrian cuisine is characterized by many delicious recipes, which are often presented on religious occasions, such as: the blessed month of Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, in addition to many varieties of sweets that are served with coffee, and the most famous of these sweets is Maamoul. Tonya Wren, a chef from Sitto’s Arabic Kitchen, joined the Midday show to share one of her recipes: Syrian-style Ma’moul.

She graciously provided us with her recipe.

Syrian-style Ma’moul

2 cups fine semolina flour

1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup rendered butter, melted

1/4 cup warm water

3 tablespoons rose water

1 tablespoon orange blossom water

Date paste and/or chopped walnuts with sugar

powdered sugar if desired

Mix dry ingredients, then add butter and mix again. Once well-mixed, add water, rose water, and orange blossom water and mix until blended. Let dough sit at room temperature for 2 hours before using. If rose/orange blossom water not available, 1/2 cup water total can be substituted.If using ma’moul molds, press dough in bottom, add filling (either date paste or walnuts), and cover with another flat piece of dough. Pop out of mold, and bake at 350 for 30-35 minutes, or until bottom is golden brown. Roll ma’moul in powdered sugar if desired once cooled.If not using ma’moul molds, take a walnut-sized piece of dough, press a cavity in the center, fill 3/4 full of filling, then close. Flatten slightly, place on baking sheet, and decorate with fork or small pointed tongs.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several arrested on Willow Road in Grand Junction
Several arrested on Willow Road in Grand Junction
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
El Nino's Impact On Colorado
Early weather evidence shows textbook El Niño setup
I-70 traffic snarls traffic over the weekend
I-70 closures over the weekend impact traffic
Former Grand Junction resident’s film to play at Regal Canyon View Theater
Former Grand Junction resident’s film to play at Regal Canyon View Theater

Latest News

Oakland Ballers Executive Vice President of baseball Operations Don Wakamatsu speaks during a...
Oakland is getting a new Pioneer league team — the Oakland B’s
Hotworx
Workout Wednesday: workouts you can do anywhere!
Workout Wednesday with HOTWORX
Workout Wednesday with HOTWORX
Tonya Wren, owner of Sitto's, shared her method of making Syrian Ma'moul cookies with us just...
Sitto's Arabic Food Truck shares how to create Ma'moul cookies in time for the holiday season