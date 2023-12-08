Garvey’s Gardens talks holiday bouquets

Garvey's Gardens talks holiday bouquets
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:03 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The holiday season is in full swing and that means setting your tables for those family dinners throughout the month. If you’re stuck on what to put on your table, Garvey’s Gardens in downtown Grand Junction has you covered.

Sydney, owner of Garvey’s Gardens, says, “All the evergreens smell amazing and our whole shop is decked out in evergreens right now so as soon as you come in, it’s Christmas time.”

Now if you’re like me and always end up killing flowers, Garvey’s Gardens has a special tip for you. Their arrangements come with flower food that keeps your water cleaner allowing your flowers to last longer. You can get tips like this, and many more, on their podcast called, ‘The Garvey’s Gardens podcast’. You can listen to it anywhere you get podcasts.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 traffic snarls traffic over the weekend
I-70 closures over the weekend impact traffic
Grand Junction Police Department
GJPD makes an arrest for felony menacing
El Nino's Impact On Colorado
Early weather evidence shows textbook El Niño setup
Footage from CDOT cameras in the area shows heavy snow accumulating on the road surface and...
Eighteen vehicle crash shuts down I-70 near De Beque
Several arrested on Willow Road in Grand Junction
Several arrested on Willow Road in Grand Junction

Latest News

Families in the Veterans of Foreign Wars are set to receive tons of food and toy donations...
Colorado Aviation Business Association to hold Annual VFW Holiday Airlift this Sunday
Footage from CDOT cameras in the area shows heavy snow accumulating on the road surface and...
Eighteen vehicle crash shuts down I-70 near De Beque
One man injured in early morning shooting in De Beque
25-year-old Emilio Cordova
Man shot by deputy gets additional trial