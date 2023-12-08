Grand Valley agencies join forces for 31st Annual Shop with a Cop event

Law enforcement officer from myriad Grand Valley agencies worked together at Mesa Mall for the 31st Annual Shop with a Cop event.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In the spirit of community and holiday cheer, the 31st Annual Shop with a Cop event took center stage at Mesa Mall on Thursday, bringing together law enforcement officers from various Grand Valley agencies to make holiday memories with some Mesa County fifth graders.

The collaborative effort included officers from the Colorado State Patrol, Fruita Police Department, Palisade Police Department, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, and Mesa County School District 51, who joined up with the Grand Junction Police Department to creating lasting memories with the children.

Shop with a cop is a needs-based program, pairing over 50 Mesa County fifth graders with law enforcement officers for a day of food, shopping, and fun.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 traffic snarls traffic over the weekend
I-70 closures over the weekend impact traffic
Grand Junction Police Department
GJPD makes an arrest for felony menacing
El Nino's Impact On Colorado
Early weather evidence shows textbook El Niño setup
Footage from CDOT cameras in the area shows heavy snow accumulating on the road surface and...
Eighteen vehicle crash shuts down I-70 near De Beque
Several arrested on Willow Road in Grand Junction
Several arrested on Willow Road in Grand Junction

Latest News

Vail Film Festival kicked off Thursday, promising diverse range of films
20th Annual Vail Film Festival kicks off with a cinematic extravaganza
Garvey's Gardens
Garvey’s Gardens talks holiday bouquets
Families in the Veterans of Foreign Wars are set to receive tons of food and toy donations...
Colorado Aviation Business Association to hold Annual VFW Holiday Airlift this Sunday
Footage from CDOT cameras in the area shows heavy snow accumulating on the road surface and...
Eighteen vehicle crash shuts down I-70 near De Beque