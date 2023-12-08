Eighteen vehicle crash shuts down I-70 near De Beque

DE BEQUE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting that a section of I-70 is closed due to a crash. Emergency crews described the incident as a multiple car pileup with multiple large trucks involved. The total amount of vehicles is unconfirmed at this time. Eighteen vehicles were involved in the crash, and at least one semi was off the road, said emergency crews.

The affected stretch of road spans between Exit 72: West Parachute and Exit 62: De Beque. There is not ETA yet on when the road will reopen, and CDOT says to expect delays in the area.

Conditions on the road were visibly icy at the time of the accident, with substantial snow accumulation visible on the highway’s surface. Heavy snow and wet road surfaces were reported by people driving in the area.

