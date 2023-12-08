One man injured in early morning shooting in De Beque

By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:44 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DE BEQUE, Colo. (KKCO) - One man was taken to the hospital following an early morning shooting in De Beque.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office the shooting happened around 6:50 a.m. on Dec. 8. Two people called 911 to report the shooting. The sheriff’s office said the two parties involved knew each other. One man was taken to the hospital for treatment and nobody is currently in custody.

The investigation is still underway, more information will be released as it becomes available.

