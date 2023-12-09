Caprock Academy wins first ever High School Hockey Game on the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - First game, first goal, first entry in the win column isn’t a bad way to get high school hockey started on the Western Slope.

That’s exactly what the team The Caprock Academy Eagles did in a historic win over the Fort Collins, in the first ever High School Hockey game in the Grand Valley.

The team the Eagles assembled featuring players from several other nearby schools took to the ice, and early on showed that they can handle themselves on defense, putting up a shutout in the first period, lead by their Sophomore Goaltender Marcus Meeks, who blocked several strong Fort Collins shot attempts.

Second quarter brought a whole new energy, including more physicality, which hit a peak with a skirmish that saw a player from each team get sent to the penalty box.

Shortly after, one of the several shots taken finally connected, as the Caprock Senior Jacob Carmichael connected on a shot to the top left part of the goal to put his team up one to nothing, making it the first goal scored by a Grand Valley player in a High School game, in the history of the Colorado High School Activities Association.

That would be the lone score of the game, as the Caprock Eagles won at a final of 1-0, and are 1-0 all time as a program.

During the game the Caprock Girls Cross Country Team that competed at the Runninglane Nationals were recognized as well.

