A cold but dry weekend is inbound for most of the Grand Valley.

Temperatures will begin to rise again early to midweek with clear skies.
By Julia Blanchette
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

The Last Of The Snow:

Sporadic rain and snow occurred today on the Western Slope. The snow system will move off to the higher elevations throughout the evening and into tomorrow morning. All that is left behind is some cloud coverage for the start of Saturday morning.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 11 PM tonight. With this advisory, 6 to 12 inches of snow accumulation is expected. 30 mph winds are also possible with this storm system. The advisory affects Numerous areas, including the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, Elk Mountains, Sawatch Mountains, San Juan Mountains, and the central mountain valleys.

Snowfall Totals:

Throughout the day today, many ski resorts accumulated snowfall. Powderhorn received 5″ of snow, Aspen accumulated 7″, Steamboat collected 2″, Crested Butte received 3″, A-Basin has seen 3″ and Vail has seen 6″. This places some fresh powder on the slopes for skiers this weekend.

Travel:

I-70 will be relatively clear tomorrow as the future cast radar only shows scattered showers throughout the mountains for Saturday. Road conditions should have little to no impact.

Our Next 24 Hours:

The lows for tonight will be 19° in Grand Junction, 17° in Delta, 15° in Montrose, and 12° in Cortez.

The highs for tomorrow will reach 37° in Grand Junction, 34° in Delta, 28° in Montrose, and 37° in Cortez.

A Look Ahead

This weekend will be colder than our previous week. Lows will be in the teens in most parts of the Western Slope. Temperatures will begin to rise early to midweek.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Footage from CDOT cameras in the area shows heavy snow accumulating on the road surface and...
Eighteen vehicle crash shuts down I-70 near De Beque
I-70 traffic snarls traffic over the weekend
I-70 closures over the weekend impact traffic
Grand Junction Police Department
GJPD makes an arrest for felony menacing
El Nino's Impact On Colorado
Early weather evidence shows textbook El Niño setup
Neighbors left with questions after four are found dead inside a home near Peyton
After 4 found dead inside home, neighbors say they are unsettled

Latest News

Our next snow maker is on track to bring snow showers throughout much of Friday. Showers,...
Snow showers on Friday will leave some areas without
Our next snow maker is on track to bring snow showers throughout much of Friday. Showers,...
Snow showers on Friday will leave some areas without
Snow is on the way for Friday. It could disrupt the Friday morning drive and mountain travel...
Friday snow sets up a cold weekend
Snow is on the way for Friday. It could disrupt the Friday morning drive and mountain travel...
Friday snow sets up a cold weekend