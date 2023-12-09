A former nurse Lambros sentence to 20 years for sexually assaulting unconscious patients.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A former nurse, Christopher Lambros, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting unconscious patients starting in 2016. Christopher Lambros, aged 62, pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted sexual assault, which are classified as class 5 felonies. Each count carries a sentence of three years and eight months. Lambros received credit for the 410 days he spent in jail prior to his guilty plea.

Lambros was arrested in October 2022 after law enforcement received a report in July of that year. The report alleged that Lambros had taken photos of an unconscious female patient who was exposed. Further investigation revealed that Lambros possessed a significant amount of data, including additional photos and videos. The U.S. Secret Service was called in to assist with processing this evidence. Lambros had worked as a nurse at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction for a decade.

According to District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, the investigation indicates that there may be 13 victims in total, although only five have been identified so far. While not all victims could be identified by name, individual cases were established, and patients were located with the assistance of St. Mary’s.

Scott Burrill, the public defender representing Lambros, expressed that Lambros displayed remorse and honesty throughout the investigation. In conversations with Lambros and his siblings, Burrill discovered that Lambros had endured severe abuse during his childhood, which could potentially shed light on his client’s actions.

Burrill clarified that the plea deal experienced delays due to the challenges involved in analyzing the digital photos and videos presented as evidence. He emphasized that the reported 4 terabytes of data did not indicate an excessive amount of photos and videos, but rather the intricate manner in which the data was gathered and processed.

