Fire and vandalism on 10th and Grand: GJPD need community help

Police lights
Police lights(WBRC FOX6 News)
By Kyrsten McBrayer
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:01 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police and Fire Department need the communities help in finding information relevant to a fire and vandalism on 10th and Grand from around 9:50 Friday night. When crews responded, a red glow was visible inside the multi-unit apartment complex. It was immediately extinguished. The apartment complex is currently under construction and no one was actively living in any of the units. Grand Junction authorities say there were obvious signs of vandalism and extensive property damage. If you have any information or video of the area between 9 and 10:30 pm please contact the non emergency dispatch to report what you saw. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Mesa County Crime Stoppers. The case number is 23-59675.

