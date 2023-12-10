High-Pressure system keeps the Western Slope weather calm and consistent.

The end of the weekend and the start of the work week will be full of sunshine, sporadic clouds, and dry conditions.
The end of the weekend and the start of the work week will be full of sunshine, sporadic...
The end of the weekend and the start of the work week will be full of sunshine, sporadic clouds, and dry conditions.
By Julia Blanchette
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:49 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Clear Weather Continues

The radar and satellite animation shows clear weather conditions for the Western Slope. A high-pressure ridge is located over the region, keeping weather formations away from the area. The radar has picked up on an abundance of Pacific moisture spilling inland from the Pacific Northwest. This storm system will follow the jetstream’s course, which flows north of the Western Slope. Therefore, the region will not receive any precipitation from the storm system. As the system passes, the weather locally will be calm and clear throughout the week.

Our Next 24 Hours

The rest of the evening in Grand Junction will be cold. By 7 PM, it will be 28°. Temperatures will cool down to 26°by 10 PM.

The lows for tonight in the early morning hours will be 17° in Grand Junction, 12° in Delta, 12° in Montrose, and 11° in Cortez. These lows are 5-10 degrees cooler than the lows last week.

The highs for tomorrow will reach 39° in Grand Junction, 38° in Delta, 36° in Montrose, and 42° in Cortez.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors left with questions after four are found dead inside a home near Peyton
After 4 found dead inside home, neighbors say they are unsettled
Footage from CDOT cameras in the area shows heavy snow accumulating on the road surface and...
Eighteen vehicle crash shuts down I-70 near De Beque
Grand Junction Police Department
GJPD makes an arrest for felony menacing
I-70 traffic snarls traffic over the weekend
I-70 closures over the weekend impact traffic
El Nino's Impact On Colorado
Early weather evidence shows textbook El Niño setup

Latest News

Temperatures will begin to rise again early to midweek with clear skies.
A cold but dry weekend is inbound for most of the Grand Valley.
Our next snow maker is on track to bring snow showers throughout much of Friday. Showers,...
Snow showers on Friday will leave some areas without
Our next snow maker is on track to bring snow showers throughout much of Friday. Showers,...
Snow showers on Friday will leave some areas without
Snow is on the way for Friday. It could disrupt the Friday morning drive and mountain travel...
Friday snow sets up a cold weekend