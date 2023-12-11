Vote Now for Play of the Week 12/10 -12/16

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Vote now for this Week’s best play on the Western Slope.

This Week’s three candidates, as well as the voting poll can be found below.

Riniker to Koonce, Deal and Dunk

The Colorado Mesa Mavericks Men’s Basketball Team got things rolling in what turned into a blowout 92-57 win over the Regis Rangers, early on in the first quarter, when the reigning Rocky Mountain Athletics Conference Defensive Player of the year rebounded a missed shot by the Rangers and took the ball down the court. When met by Regis defenders, Riniker made a perfectly timed pass to Redshirt Junior Guard Owen Koonce who dunked it with authority.

Jacob Carmichael makes a Historic Shot

In the second period of the first ever high school hockey game through the Colorado Activities Association in the Grand Valley, the Caprock Academy Eagles Senior Jacob Carmichael connected on a shot to the top right side of the goal, scoring the first ever goal by a Western Slope High School Hockey Player. The goal would prove to be crucial in more ways than one, as Carmichael and the Eagles went on to defeat the Fort Collins Lambkins 1-0, giving the Eagles the win in their debut game.

Austin Reed Steal and Score

Fruita Monument Senior Guard Austin Reed helped get his team in gear at the start of their 87-46 victory over the Moffat County Bulldogs during the Warrior Challenge Tournament. Reed turned defense into offense, corralling a Bulldog inbound pass that was deflected by Sophomore Guard Jhett Wells. Reed handled it all himself there working his way around the Moffat County defense in transition for the bucket.

If you captured a play you think is up there with the best on the Western Slope, send it to Sports Director Garrett Brown at Garrett.Brown@kkco11news.com along with a description of the play.

