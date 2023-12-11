The work week starts with sunshine, scattered clouds, and warmer temperatures.

By Julia Blanchette
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:45 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Warming Week With Persistent Conditions

The forecast for tomorrow shows temperatures starting in the 20s from 7-9 AM. At 11 AM, it will warm to 36 degrees, just before reaching 42 by 1 PM and 44 degrees by 3 PM.

The forecasted high temperatures will gradually increase all week. On Monday, the forecasted high is 45°, 46° on Tuesday, 47° on Wednesday, and 48° on Thursday.

Our Next 24 Hours

The lows for tonight will be 20° in Grand Junction, 17° in Delta, 16° in Montrose, and 12° in Cortez.

The highs for tomorrow will reach 45° in Grand Junction, 46° in Delta, 43° in Montrose, and 46° in Cortez.

Geminid Meteor Shower

There will be a meteor shower visible from the Western Slope this week. The peak of the visibility will occur on Thursday. There will be dozens of shooting stars per hour. The most ideal time to view the meteor shower will be 10 PM or later.

