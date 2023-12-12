$5 million lottery winner says she will share her winnings to help improve the community

Pamela D. of Pueblo, Colorado, recently won the $5.2 million Colorado Lotto+ jackpot.
Pamela D. of Pueblo, Colorado, recently won the $5.2 million Colorado Lotto+ jackpot.(Colorado Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (Gray News) - A Colorado woman says she looking at giving back to the community after turning a stop at a convenience store into a multimillion-dollar payday.

According to the Colorado Lottery, a lucky lotto player identified as Pamela stopped at a Loaf N Jug store on Nov. 29 to pick up a soda and a $3 lottery ticket.

Lottery officials said she had played the game numerous times before, but never imagined this was the ticket that would change her life.

The winning ticket ended up on Pamela’s fridge before her son checked it and shared the life-changing news.

Her Colorado Lotto+ ticket matched all six numbers (10-24-27-35-37-38) that produced a jackpot of more than $5.2 million.

She said the most she had ever won before was about $50 when playing the lottery.

Officials said Pamela is retired and volunteers her time around the community. She also plans to give back to the Pueblo community.

“Pamela has chosen to channel her energy into giving back to the community that holds a special place in her heart,” lottery officials shared. “She’s not sure exactly what she will do with her winnings but is determined to improve our magnificent Pueblo!”

The Loaf N Jug location received a $10,000 bonus check for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors left with questions after four are found dead inside a home near Peyton
After 4 found dead inside home, neighbors say they are unsettled
Footage from CDOT cameras in the area shows heavy snow accumulating on the road surface and...
Eighteen vehicle crash shuts down I-70 near De Beque
Grand Junction Police Department
GJPD makes an arrest for felony menacing
Former Mesa County Prosecutor Holden Chadwick convicted on felony charges
Former Mesa County Prosecutor Holden Chadwick convicted on felony charges
One man injured in early morning shooting in De Beque

Latest News

A female wolf pup is seen in North Park, Colo, in this February 2022 photograph. A handful of...
Colorado cattle industry sues over wolf reintroduction on the cusp of the animals’ release
Israeli soldiers take positions near the Gaza Strip border, in southern Israel, Monday, Dec....
Israel and US show sharp divisions over mounting casualties and future of war against Hamas
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House...
Biden takes tougher stance on Israel’s ‘indiscriminate bombing’ of Gaza’
The scene in Peyton on Dec. 7, 2023.
Colorado authorities identify 4 people found dead following reported shooting inside home
Biden on Israel: Safety of civilians a great concern