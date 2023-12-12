Grand Junction’s new Unhoused Resource Center to provide vital support for unhoused residents

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In a new collaborative effort, the City of Grand Junction, HomewardBound of the Grand Valley, and United Way of Mesa County marked a significant milestone Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly established Unhoused Resource Center in Grand Junction.

Scheduled to officially open on December 18, the resource center aims to serve unhoused and under-served residents by providing critical amenities. Operating seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the center will offer meals, restroom facilities, showers, and beds. Laundry services are available too, though residents will need to go to the Catholic Outreach Day Shelter.

According to Chairman Emeritus Bill Wade, it is important to note that the center is not intended as a replacement for Whitman Park, the former home and community center for many Grand Junction citizens without a place to live. Instead, its purpose is to afford individuals previously reliant on Whitman Park to access a broader range of resources. Guests are expected to adhere to behavioral guidelines, and must refrain from bringing alcohol, drugs, or weapons into the center.

For those requiring transportation, bus passes are available.

