This week will be mostly dry and unseasonably warm

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our new week is unseasonably warm - while still being cool enough for jackets and coats - and it’s going to be mostly dry. There’s one shot at rain and snow, and even then, we won’t all get the precipitation.

Our Next Weather Maker

A low pressure circulation tracking inland over Oregon and northern California is losing some steam over the Cascades. It will mean up with some moisture and some jet stream energy that will help to give it a bit of boost as it arrives over Colorado on Wednesday.

Timing Wednesday’s Rain & Snow

Clouds will be plentiful throughout Tuesday. You’re more likely to find a clear spot amid the clouds than you are rain or snow on Tuesday. By Wednesday morning, however, scattered snow will become possible across the High Country. Between 9 AM and noon, rain and mountain snow are sliding northwestward from the San Juans. This will sweep northwestward through Cortez, Dove Creek, Ouray, Montrose, and Nucla through about 5 PM, then it will break up as it tracks through Delta and Grand Junction between 5 PM and 9 PM. So the biggest potential for rain and snow is in our southern areas. Rain snow will be more spotty and less likely around Delta and especially Grand Junction.

Clearing For the Geminid Meteor Shower

That round of rain and snow will clear in time for the peak of the Geminid Meteor Shower on Thursday night. The Geminid Meteor Shower is often one of the most active meteor showers in any given year. Best viewing is between 10 PM and sunrise. Just look up. You can see meteors streaking across the sky at rates of up to dozens per hour.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy. We’ll cool from middle 30s at 6 PM to lower 30s at 8 PM, then to upper 20s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 23 degrees around Grand Junction, 22 degrees around Montrose, 24 degrees around Delta, and 18 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a few brighter breaks from the clouds at times. We’ll be cool enough for jackets and coats despite being unseasonably warm. We’ll warm from low-to-mid 20s at 7 AM to mid-to-upper 30s at 11 AM, then to mid-to-upper 40s at 3 PM. High temperatures will be near 46 degrees around Grand Junction, 48 degrees around Montrose, 48 degrees around Delta, and 51 degrees around Cortez.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.