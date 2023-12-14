How to tip your Amazon delivery driver for free for the holidays

FILE - You can tip your Amazon delivery driver for free this holiday season!
FILE - You can tip your Amazon delivery driver for free this holiday season!(Amazon/Philafrenzy / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:51 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon is tipping your delivery driver again this holiday season.

The program launched last year.

With each “thank you” you send, Amazon will send $5 to the driver for the first 2 million thank-yous with no charge to the customer.

You thank your driver, you tell Alexa to thank your driver on an Alexa device or search “thank my driver” on Amazon’s website or mobile shopping app.

The driver who did your most recent delivery will be notified of your appreciation and get $5 at no cost to you.

Even after the 2 million thank-yous and $5 tips have been given out, customers can continue to thank their drivers year-round with the feature, just without the free tip.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors left with questions after four are found dead inside a home near Peyton
After 4 found dead inside home, neighbors say they are unsettled
Footage from CDOT cameras in the area shows heavy snow accumulating on the road surface and...
Eighteen vehicle crash shuts down I-70 near De Beque
Grand Junction Police Department
GJPD makes an arrest for felony menacing
Former Mesa County Prosecutor Holden Chadwick convicted on felony charges
Former Mesa County Prosecutor Holden Chadwick convicted on felony charges
One man injured in early morning shooting in De Beque

Latest News

A woman carrying a shopping bag passes Macy's department store in Herald Square, Monday, Dec....
Retail sales up 0.3% in November, showing how Americans continue to spend
Six decades after attending Tri-C’s first day of classes, 78-year-old John Loas achieved his...
78-year-old man earns college degree 60 years after starting classes
A news crew is getting a glimpse of the condition inside Gaza. (Source: CNN)
GRAPHIC: Humanitarian crisis seen inside Gaza
FILE - Derek and Suzi Alkonis pose with a photo of their son Lt. Ridge Alkonis on Wednesday,...
Navy officer jailed in Japan over deadly car crash has been transferred to US custody, family says