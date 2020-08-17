logo (Bassett Home Furnishings)

Contact Us

Address: 325 West Gunnison Ave. Grand Junction, CO 81501

Phone Number: (970) 245-4400

Hours of Operation

Days of Week Hours Monday - Saturday 10:00am - 6:00pm Sunday CLOSED

Now Offering Virtual Appointments!

About Virtual Appointments

Start your new project from the comfort of your home. Book an Online Design Consultation with your local Bassett designer. Use your preferred device to share your ideas and images with your designer. We can set aside 45 minutes just for you.

Schedule an In-store Design Consultation

Yes, online shopping is available! Visit our website via the link below to begin shopping and don’t hesitate to contact us with any questions.