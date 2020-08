logo (City of Grand Junction)

Contact Us

Address - 250 North 5th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Phone Number - 970-244-1501.

WEBSITE LINKS

COVID-19 RESPONSE

The crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the Grand Junction community in many ways. To help mitigate the effects of the crisis, the City of Grand Junction has worked with agency partners and developed several strategies for continuity of services and economic support.