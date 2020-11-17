Logo (Crossroads Senior Living)

Crossroads Senior Living & Memory Care

Address: 1380 Aspen Way, Delta, CO 81416

Phone Number: (970) 874-1421

About Us

At Delta, we seek to meet the needs of the entire county for the care of your loved one whether it be assisted, independent living cottages, or higher care within a safe environment in our memory care building.

Crossroads provides the best option for seniors in and around Delta County. We are conveniently located within two minutes of the hospital.

Memory Care

At Crossroads we seek to inspire every resident, every day. This is particularly true for our residents with Alzheimer’s or dementia. We work with each resident to encourage them to engage in activities that promote expression and maintain their cognitive skills. Our families are regularly part of the activities with our residents. Our philosophy of care follows a very customized approach focused on comfort, dignity and self-worth.

When your loved one has gotten forgetful and sometimes wanders, the memory care building has been designed as an easy transition to meet this type of need and giving you confidence that your family will be safe.

Frequently Asked Questions

What services and amenities are offered at Crossroads at Delta?

The Delta campus provides perhaps the best continuum of care in the western slope of Colorado: from minimal needs of just lawn and yard care for independent living resident to the higher involvement levels sought by those with dementia.

What do the living quarters look like?

The design of our independent living residences, our assisted living apartments, and our memory care community have been donated by one of the leading architectural firms in the United States with years of experience and research in design build projects for our seniors. View floor plans via the link button below.

Explore our beautiful facility–from the exterior to the common spaces and apartments–with our comprehensive online tour. Use the link buttons below to take virtual tours of our facility.

How is Crossroads at Delta responding to the Coronavirus?

Our residents are a valued part of the Crossroads family, and their safety and health are our highest priority. This has never been more true than in this current environment with the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus.

Crossroads has an existing plan to monitor and manage all viruses. During the pandemic, we have intensified this plan to limit the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses in our communities. Additionally, as the Colorado Health Department updates their recommendations, we will adjust our plans to continue providing for the care and safety of all Crossroads residents and staff.

What does Crossroads at Delta Cost?

What is the price for peace of mind living? When you factor in all of your daily expenses–from mortgage to utilities to food, you’ll find that life at Crossroads Senior Living Centers is more affordable than you think.

Use our cost calculator (linked below) to take a look at what you currently pay for monthly living expenses and see how Crossroads* could be the better choice for you.