Guild Mortgage (Guild Mortgage)

Contact Us

Address - 501 Main St. Grand Junction, CO 81501

Local Phone Number - (970) 243-1471

Days of the Week Hours of Operation Monday-Friday 9:00a - 5:00p Saturday-Sunday CLOSED

ABOUT US

Guild Mortgage is one of the top 10 independent mortgage lenders in the nation*, with knowledgeable residential loan officers in your community. Guild offers deep expertise and personalized service for new home purchases and refinancing to every kind of borrower. Whether you are a first-time homebuyer, upgrading, downsizing, or investing in residential real estate, we have the loan to fit your life.

Our loan officers are part of your Grand Junction community and have been working with your neighbors since 1960. From Guild, you can expect:Exceptional service: You’ll get fast, upfront pre-approvals with a commitment to close your loan on timeDeep expertise: Work with an experienced partner who can identify the loan to fit your lifeLocal support: You’ll connect with your loan officer to secure fast, local processing, underwriting and funding

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Why own a home?

Here are five top reasons to at least consider owning your own home.

No more landlords: This may be a highly influential factor depending on a potential buyer’s experiences. Many renters have poured a ton of money into a home that they’re living in to keep it at the standard of living they enjoy, only to find that their landlord is soon planning to sell the home. Their hard-earned cash and money invested into their rented home will then only benefit the seller.

Making a home your style: This is much more difficult to do in a rental. Yes, as I just mentioned, you can make some modifications, but many things that can be done to a home you own can’t be done to one you’re renting. Taking into consideration Homeowner’s Associations or planned community development restrictions, owning still provides more control and flexibility over renting.

Weighing the costs of homeownership: Of course, with homeownership you won’t be calling the landlord to come fix your toilet or dishwasher. So, having a financial reserve is important to carry you through the months when you run into unexpected troubles. Websites such as Of course, with homeownership you won’t be calling the landlord to come fix your toilet or dishwasher. So, having a financial reserve is important to carry you through the months when you run into unexpected troubles. Websites such as GinnieMae.gov offer price charts that help you compare how much you’ll save by buying or renting. It’s a helpful tool that allows you to analyze factors such as how much tax savings you’re likely to receive, how much possibly equity you’ll gain, and how much you’re rent may increase.

Long-term plans tilt the scale toward owning: In a recent Tampa Bay article, Walter Molony of the National Association of Realtors said, “For people with long-term plans, the rent vs. buy equation is tilting heavily toward buying because housing affordability is at record highs dating back to 1970,” he explains. “Homes are undervalued in many areas—selling for less than the cost of replacement construction—and rents are rising at a faster pace. Many people are considering ownership now as a hedge against inflation.”

Low interest rates and affordable homes will not last forever: If you’re not ready to buy or simply can’t afford to own a home, even the historically low interest rates and exceedingly affordable, home prices might not move you to take the leap into homeownership. However, understanding that these conditions won’t last forever is important. Sometimes when conditions persist, we tend to think they’ll always be this way.

How does credit work?

The three major credit reporting agencies, Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax, use a number of factors to calculate your score.

Credit scores range from 300 to 850 and are a buyer’s key to attaining loans. From cars and homes to everything in-between, if you need a loan, you need good credit. The way it works is simple. A high score is a door to lower interest rates and larger sums of credit. The higher your score, the less of a risk your pose to a lender, and therefore the more likely they’ll be to approve you for a loan.

The score is compiled by analyzing the following:

Length of Credit History - The longer you’ve had credit the better. The agencies will be looking at the time that’s passed since accounts were opened, the time since account activity, and then the time passed since accounts were opened based on what type of accounts ( The longer you’ve had credit the better. The agencies will be looking at the time that’s passed since accounts were opened, the time since account activity, and then the time passed since accounts were opened based on what type of accounts ( myfico.com ). Payment history - Do you make your payments on time? Have you missed payments or filed for bankruptcy? If you’ve defaulted on an obligation, your credit score will drop. On the other hand, if you pay faithfully each month, your credit score will rise to reflect it! Percent of Credit Used - Think of it this way. You have two lines of credit open with credit limits of $5,000 each. That means you are able to use a total of $10,000. If you have a $2,000 balance on one card and $3,000 on the other, you are using 50 percent of your available credit. The smaller percentage you are using the better. Fifty-percent is very high. New Credit - Have you recently opened several new accounts? This is a red flag of risk to lenders. They’ll wonder if you’re on a spending spree and about what other lines of credit you’ll be opening alongside theirs. Types of credit - According to some experts, it is good to have more than one type of credit open. This means to have some credit cards, a mortgage, and installment loans. Settlements - Did you default on a loan? Have you filed for bankruptcy or foreclosure? Did you reach a settlement with a credit card company? These factors will lower your score dramatically, as they show you are a risky borrower. Errors - From identity theft to clerical errors in reporting, mistakes on your report can cost you. You are allowed to view your report three times a year at From identity theft to clerical errors in reporting, mistakes on your report can cost you. You are allowed to view your report three times a year at www.annualcreditreport.com . Check it often to ensure accuracy.

Will a low score haunt you forever? Have no fear, your credit score changes over time. It will rise if you are a responsible spender and make your payments on time. Your credit score truthfully reflects your credit history. So, the power to change it is in your hands.

DISCLAIMER – PLEASE READ

The information contained in this article has been prepared by an independent third party and is distributed to consumers for educational purposes only. The information is not guaranteed to be accurate and does not represent the opinions of Guild Mortgage Company.

How can I find out what my mortgage payment will be if I buy a house?

Use our mortgage payment calculator to understand all costs in your monthly payment (linked below).

The conventional loan calculator shows you the total amount of principal and interest (plus taxes and insurance) that you will be expected to pay on your loan each month. The principal portion is the amount that goes toward paying off the total amount borrowed. The interest is what the lender charges for the amount borrowed.

How do I get pre-qualified for a mortgage loan?

One of the first steps to take as a potential home buyer is to get pre-qualified for a loan. This step helps both you and your lender learn just how much home you can afford. And you should begin this process before you even start looking for a home.

According to the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), their pre-qualification essentials include:

Having a steady employment history, covering at least two years.

Consistent or increasing income over the past two years.

Credit report reflecting a good repayment history with creditors.

Any bankruptcy must have been discharged at least two years prior (one year for a Chapter 13), with good credit since the discharge.

Any foreclosure must have been completed at least three years prior, with good credit since the completion of the foreclosure.

Mortgage payment – including taxes, homeowners insurance, mortgage insurance, and HOA dues (if applicable) should be no more than approximately 30% of your total gross monthly income.

Total monthly debt payments should not exceed approximately 45% of total gross income.

To determine pre-qualification, mortgage lenders will look at your credit report, earnings, debts, and savings in order to see how much home you really can afford.

Why is pre-qualification important?

Pre-qualification for a home loan typically costs you nothing, but gives you a goal of what homes are in your affordability range, as well as how much money you should look to have saved for a downpayment.

Ready to find out where you stand? Contact Guild Mortgage in Grand Junction, CO today

(970) 243-1471