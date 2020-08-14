logo (Hilltop)

Corporate Address - 1331 Hermosa Avenue Grand Junction, CO 81506

Corporate Phone Number - (970) 242-4400

Our Mission: People First

Sometimes we all need a little help facing life’s challenges. For 70 years, Western Colorado has turned to Hilltop for compassionate and comprehensive human services. We put people first and give them the tools and support they need to face life’s challenges.

Our wide-ranging programs offer real world solutions designed to give people of all ages a chance at long-lasting success. This Hilltop Program Directory is a great place to start in locating the services you might need, or you can call our corporate office (970) 242-4400 for more information.

Hilltop offers Independent and assisted living options, dementia and Alzheimer’s care, and more.

Hilltop offers Domestic violence services, job assistance and training, residential care for adults with traumatic brain injuries, help accessing health care, and more.

Following are just a few of the services available at our Family Resource Centers in Grand Junction and Montrose. Call or visit today to learn more.

Information on prenatal care including nutrition, stress management, and early childhood development

Resources and referrals for basic needs

Individualized home visits support family well-being and teach effective parent/child interaction

Screenings to help identify developmental, health, vision, and hearing issues

Goal setting to help youth achieve academic, social, and behavioral goals

Mentoring services match youth with positive role models

Referrals to health care services including medical, dental, and mental health

Parenting education that gives effective tools for your parenting toolbox

Wraparound services help you build a support team to help your family create and achieve their vision

Car seat safety checks

Domestic violence and sexual assault services including safehouse and 24-hour crisis lines

Most services provided FREE of charge

For up-to-date information on how COVID-19/Coronavirus is affecting Hilltop programs and services call (970) 244-0440