JP Dental & Implant Center

Address: 2412 Patterson Road #7 Grand Junction, CO 81505

Phone Number: 970-243-2025

Website: https://www.jpdentalgroup.com/

ABOUT US

Let JP Dental and Implant Center be your source for comprehensive, high-quality dental care in western Colorado and Moab, Utah. We provide the most up-to-date technology in implant, cosmetic, restorative, and pediatric dentistry. In fact, we are pleased to offer CEREC® technology, giving you the convenience of same-day dental crowns and tooth restoration. Using the highest level digital imaging systems, we optimize the efficiency of our treatments.

Your Comfort Is Our Top PriorityOur trained staff is more than willing to provide a pleasant, enjoyable dental experience to you and your family. From start to finish, we work hard to not only meet your dental needs but to ensure that you feel as comfortable as possible. We welcome patients of all ages, and we look forward to being your family dentist in Grand Junction, Colorado.

JP Dental and Implant Center has provided dental care to Fruita, Clifton, Delta, Montrose, Glenwood Springs and Rifle, Colorado, and Moab, Utah, for over a decade. Come in and see us at our office on Patterson Road. Call 970-243-2025 to schedule your consultation today!

MEET OUR DENTISTS

John P. Poovey, DMD, MICOI, FADIA, FAAIP

Dr. Poovey graduated from Boston University Dental School Magna cum Laude in 2001. He was voted by the administration as the #1 clinical graduating student. Dr. Poovey has a Diplomate with the International Congress in Oral Implantology, as well as a Mastership with the American Academy of Implant Prosthodontics. He is affiliated with the ADA, AGD, and CDA. He is a family-focused dentist in Grand Junction, Colorado, that can provide comfort, convenience, and quality.

Arielle Garfinkle, DMD

Dr. Arielle Garfinkle, or Dr. Ari, graduated from Temple University School of Dentistry in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She completed her Advanced Education in General Dentistry residency through New York University at Marillac Health in Grand Junction, Colorado. She is a member of the ADA and CDA and is the Solea Laser specialist at JP Dental and Implant Center. As the Solea Laser specialist, Dr. Ari can provide certain dental services that are shot-free, drill-free, and with little discomfort. Dr. Ari enjoys working with patients of all ages and providing them with a relaxing and comfortable dental experience.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What Cosmetic Dentistry services does JP Dental provide?

If you require cosmetic dentistry come visit JP Dental and Implant Center. We offer our services to clients of all ages, including families, children, and the elderly. Our dentist, Dr. Poovey, is ready and available to handle your cosmetic dentistry needs. We’ve been in this community for more than 13 years. In that time we’ve built a reputation for comprehensive and effective dentistry.

Learn more about our cosmetic services by clicking on the links below:

What areas do you serve?

We are located in Grand Junction, and we serve patients in Clifton, Montrose, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Delta, Palisade Fruita, Grand Junction, and the surrounding areas. We also have patients come from as far out as 100–150 miles for our implant and cosmetic services. Because we create a warm and friendly atmosphere, these patients keep coming back.

If you have further questions, give us a call. We’re happy to provide answers and support. You can also schedule an appointment by calling us at 970-243-2025. Get in touch and we will create a service plan that fits your cosmetic needs.

How do I become a new patient?

Schedule your first appointment with JP Dental by calling 970-243-2025 or visiting our website: https://www.jpdentalgroup.com/

We invite you to prepare for your visit with your dentist in Grand Junction, Colorado, Dr. Poovey, by completing our patient forms. Simply submit the patient forms online or print and fill them out and bring them with you when you visit us at JP Dental and Implant Center. By completing the forms beforehand, you will save some time at your appointment! If you have any questions, please call our dental office. We are eager to serve you!

What are the payment options?

At JP Dental and Implant Center, we are dedicated to providing high-quality, comprehensive dental care that fits your family’s financial situation. Dr. Poovey is in network with the following dental insurance providers:

Delta Dental of Colorado Premier

Assurant

Aetna

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Federal

In addition, we accept the following forms of payment:

MasterCard

Visa

American Express

Discover

Cash

Check

CareCredit

CareCredit is a third-party financing company that provides no- and low-interest payment plans. To learn more about our financial options, we welcome you to call our dental office in Grand Junction, Colorado. Our friendly, knowledgeable dental team is always happy to answer your questions!

What do patients say about JP Dental?

