Address: 2845 N. 15th St. Grand Junction, CO 81506

Phone Number: 970-245-0022

Quality living and dignity are why we’re here. Larchwood Inns is a living home, giving physical care, emotional support, spiritual consideration, and social opportunity.

Our carefully selected, professional staff are trained to work together as a team with residents’ families and physicians to establish a plan of care to meet each individuals goals.

Larchwood Inns, a skilled nursing facility, does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, or disability in admissions or access to, or treatment or employment in its program and activities. The Section 504 Coordinator is the Social Services Director.

Let the family at Larchwood Inns care for the ones you love with the dignity and respect that they deserve.

What rehabilitation services are available?

We offer:

Physical Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Speech/Swallowing Therapy

Respiratory Therapy

Physical and functional maintenance programs

What is the AlterG Anti-Gravity Treadmill?

The innovative AlterG Anti-Gravity Treadmill is a game changer in physical therapy rehabilitation. Whether you’re dealing with lower body injuries, chronic pain or neurological conditions that inhibit mobility, you can benefit from the unweighting capabilities of the Anti-Gravity Treadmill. The Anti-Gravity Treadmill helps a broad spectrum of people – orthopedic and neurologic patients, pediatric, geriatricand those looking to lose weight – to achieve their personal health, wellness or performance goals.

What Skilled Nursing services does Larchwood Inns offer?

Larchwood Inns offers professional skilled nursing and long term care. Dietary services with a registered dietician are also available. Our complete on-site kitchen offers nutritious home-cooked meals plus individualized diet options.

Some of the other services offered at Larchwood Inns are:

Laundry Services

Medical Transportation

Beauty Salon/Barber Shop

Religious Services

What activities are available for residents?

Larchwood Inns is committed to encouraging social opportunities for our residents.

Activities Include: