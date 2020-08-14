Logo (Mesa County)

Helping children and families reach their full potential

ABOUT US

Our role is to be the voice and face of the early childhood community, serve as an early childhood hub, elevate the quality of care for young children, and make connections between each child, service and sector.

Mesa County Partnership for Children and Families (PCF) is a local early childhood council (ECC), as established by the state, dedicated to providing stronger systems and useful resources to help children and families create better outcomes. We are a collaborative partnership made up of local early childhood and family-serving organizations.

LOOKING FOR CHILDCARE?

PCF is a child care resource and referral (CCR&R) source and can provide you with all sorts of details about how to find available providers and how to make sure they’re the right fit for you and your family. Visit our Find a Provider page linked below for more details, or call 1-877-338-2273.

SUPPORTING PCF

You can make the difference in the life of a child, a family and a community. Donations supporting the work of Mesa County Partnership for Children and Families have both immediate and long-lasting impact.

Your dollar today provides…

More education for providers of early childhood care and education so they can advance their knowledge and skill sets, thereby increasing the quality of the childcare they provide

More supports to keep children safe and families supported, helping to decrease the need for public systems intervention or involvement

More advocacy for legislation and resources that are child and family friendly

More access to childcare options that fit parents’ needs

Continued collaboration across local agencies to engage the whole community in supporting the whole family

That same dollar you share today also provides hope and support in the future. According to research, [1] every $1 invested in early childhood care and education saves taxpayers up to $13 in future costs. Additionally, more positive outcomes are probable, including:

Increased likelihood of graduating high school

Increased likelihood of employment

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Who can I contact to learn more about the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program (CCCAP) or for help with CCCAP billing?

According to the Colorado Department of Human Services: The Colorado Child Care Assistance Program provides childcare assistance to families who are working, searching for employment, or are in training, and families who are enrolled in the Colorado Works program and need childcare services to support their efforts toward attaining self-sufficiency. CCCAP provides families access to reduced-cost childcare at licensed childcare facilities or with qualified (unlicensed) providers.

To learn the requirements and benefits of becoming a CCCAP provider, as well as to access necessary forms, visit the CCCAP page of the Colorado Office of Early Childhood.

You may also contact PCF for general information o

n CCCAP.

How do I learn more about becoming a licensed childcare provider or licensed family home?

Information on childcare licensing and administration can be found on the Colorado Office of Early Childhood website. The site has up-to-date information on the licensing rules, procedures and fee structures required to license different types of childcare facilities, including family childcare homes.

You may also contact PCF for information and assistance with childcare licensing.

How do I know if I need a childcar

e license?

Information on childcare licensing and administration can be found on the Colorado Office of Early Childhood website. The site has up-to-date information on the licensing rules, procedures and fee structures required to license different types of childcare facilities, including family childcare homes.

You may also contact PCF for information and assistance with childcare licensing.

What is Expanding Quality in Infant/Toddler Care (EQIT)?

Backed by the Colorado Department

of Education and the Department of Human Services Division of Child Care, the Expanding Quality in Infant–Toddler Care (EQIT) project works with early childhood councils, infant and toddler specialists, and trainers to increase the quality and availability of responsive care for infants and toddlers throughout Colorado.

EQIT’s vision is that all infant and toddler caregivers act from an appreciation and understanding of their impact on each infant, toddler and family they serve.

PCF offers EQIT class modules and provides college credit for them when possible.

What is Colorado Shines?

Colorado Shines Quality Rating Improve

ment System (QRIS) is a method to assess, enhance and communicate the level of quality in early education and care for all licensed providers in Colorado.

This system provides standardized criteria for all childcare providers in Colorado to be rated for quality and provides incentives and supports to providers that wish to raise the level of quality care available at their facility.

Colorado Shines is a blocks and points system. Levels 1 and 2 are “building blocks” tiers, with movement to the next level based on completion of identified activities and standards. To reach Level 1, programs/providers need to be in compliance with licensing standards. To reach Level 2, programs/providers show they have establi

shed other aspects of care and education to promote positive experiences. To receive a Level 2 designation, all indicators within this level must be met. Designations for Levels 3, 4 and 5 are determined by cumulative points plus a minimum number of points in each of the standard areas. Learn more on the Colorado Shines Ratings Process page.

Where can I find financial support for taking early childhood education (ECE) college or professional development courses?

Colorado Shines’ Professional Development Information System is an online training resource that lets you earn professional credentials for career advancement in a self-paced environment—at no cost.

If you work at a childcare center or school, you c

an also ask your director if they have any quality improvement funds that can help pay for your coursework. And check out this list of 25 Scholarships for Early Childhood Education Students.

What is an Early Childhood Council?

Early childhood councils (ECCs) are local community partners created as a result of Colorado legislation formalized and passed in 2007. (Read more about their history here.) ECCs provide an efficient community-based infrastructure to support a statewide early childhood system. They are rooted in the values of community, collaboration and leadership on behalf of pregnant women and young children from birth to age 10. Frequently, ECCs are not delivering direct services to children and families (though they may) but are rather working on a systems level to make sure that local services to young children are plentiful, of high quality and easily availab

le to anyone who needs them.

How do I know if my organization partners with PCF?

Although our partnerships ebb and flow with the needs of the community, we aim to maintain a list of our most recent partnership on our Community and Partners page. If you visit the page and don’t see your organization—or if you would like to join us!—please reach out via our contact page.

How can I support Mesa County Partnership for Children & Families?

You can make the difference in the life of a child, a family and a community. Donations supporting the work of Mesa County Partnership for Children and Families have both immediate and long-lasting impact. Follow the link below to donate today.