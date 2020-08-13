Logo (MCPH Website)

Grand Junction Office:

Address - 510 29 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81504

Main Phone Number - (970) 248-6900

Email - healthinfo@mesacounty.us

Days of the Week Hours Open Monday - Thursday 8:00am - 5:30pm Friday 8:00am - Noon

Fruita Office:

Address - 215 N. Plum St., Fruita, CO 81521

Phone Number: (970)248-6935

ABOUT US

Mesa County Public Health, formed in 1948, provides a wide range of public and environmental health services to Mesa County residents and, in some programs, the region.

Our mission, to maintain and improve health through assessment of community health status, policy development to support effective programs, and assurance of high quality, effective education and service, is the driving force behind our programming and community collaborations.

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE COVID-19

PUBLIC HEALTH IN ACTION

Public Health in Action showcases the work we do in our community to improve the health and lives of Mesa County residents. Check out our Facebook feed below to find out what we’re up to!

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What services does Mesa County Public Health provide?

Our services include health education, data analysis, disease surveillance and response, air quality, restaurant inspections, child care licensing, water quality, immunizations, family planning, WIC, birth and death records, Nurse-Family Partnership, SafeCare, Medicaid and CHP+, specialty clinics and care coordination.

How can I learn more about Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program?

WIC welcomes all parents and caregivers! If you are a mom, dad, grandparent, foster parent or any caregiver of a child under 5 years of age, you may get WIC for your child. Follow the link below to learn more about the benefits of WIC and how you can sign up.

What is the Blue Ribbon Award?

The Blue Ribbon Award is given to facilities that go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality of services to Mesa County residents. This recognition program is open to all retail food establishments at this time and will expand to include child care facilities, body art facilities and pools in the future. Each program will have a different sent of high standards to meet to receive the Blue Ribbon Award.

Retail Food Establishments include restaurants, grocery stores, food trucks and some convenience stores. Retail Food Establishments that qualify for the Blue Ribbon Award work with MCPH health inspectors to put procedures in place such as temperature logs and self-inspection forms that set their businesses up for success. At least 90 percent of the food handlers at each business have a Mesa County Food Handler Card or a ServSafe certificate and managers are food safety certified.

See our current Blue Ribbon Award recipients through the link below!

Is Mesa County Public Health prepared for emergency situations?

Our Regional Emergency Preparedness & Response (EPR) team assists local public health agencies in 10 Western Colorado counties planning and responding to emergencies. We work with local, regional, and state health care partners, including hospitals, emergency medicals services and emergency management to make sure our communities are prepared for any disaster that might occur.

Our job is to ensure that, no matter what the emergency, our health and medical agencies can continue to deliver medical care and supplies to all populations in need. We work to keep the community informed about what to do in case of an emergency, such as a natural disaster, an act of terrorism, or a disease outbreak.

Where can I found health related news updates from MCPH?

We have a page on our website that is dedicated to news updates for the community. Follow the link below to learn more about current news information.

Looking for COVID-19 specific news updates?

Follow the link provided below to access the COVID-19 page on the Mesa County Public Health website.

COVID-19 FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What are the current safety procedures in place regarding COVID-19?

Visit our website linked below to see updates about the status of COVID-19 in Mesa County, safety guidelines, and more.

What are the signs & symptoms of COVID-19?

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Anyone with symptoms should get tested, stay away from others and follow the instructions on how to isolate. If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 you should follow the instructions on how to quarantine for 14 days after exposure to prevent further transmission.

Should I get tested for COVID-19?

Mesa County Public Health runs a community sampling location for COVID-19 testing. This site is open to anyone in Mesa County, but you must have an appointment. Call 970-683-2300 to schedule an appointment.

Do you need a test?

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Anyone with symptoms should get tested, stay away from others and follow the instructions on how to isolate. If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 you should follow the instructions on how to quarantine for 14 days after exposure to prevent further transmission.

In general, you do not need a test if you do not have symptoms. If you think you have been exposed, limit your contact with other people for 14 days after your exposure. However, if you work in a care facility, work in a setting with an outbreak, or you have been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, it may be advisable to get a test even if you don’t have symptoms. You should wait about seven days after the date you think you were exposed before getting tested, unless you develop symptoms.

Is it Safe to Travel Within the United States?

Colorado’s Safer at Home Public Health Order allows exploration in the vast outdoors, but what about travel to other communities within Colorado and other states within the United States?

What you need to know:

This type of travel is different from your everyday activities, away from your local community. It’s important to remember COVID-19 cases and deaths have been reported in all 50 states, and the situation is constantly changing. Because travel increases your chances of getting infected and spreading COVID-19, staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from getting sick.

Do not travel if you are sick, or if you have been around someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days. Do not travel with someone who is sick

How Does COVID-19 Spread?

COVID-19 spreads mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Studies and evidence on infection control report that these droplets usually travel around 6 feet (about two arms lengths).

What you need to know: