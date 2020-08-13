Logo (MCVSD website)

ABOUT US

Mesa County Valley School District 51 is the largest school district on the Western Slope of Colorado and the 14th largest school district in the state. Our boundaries stretch from the Utah border to Palisade, from the Bookcliff Mountain Range down to Whitewater and Gateway. Each day, nearly 3,000 employees serve 22,000 students in 46 of our schools & programs.

COVID-19 RESPONSE

Visit our website linked below to see updates regarding COVID-19 and the 2020-2021 school year.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What schools are included as part of Mesa County Valley School District 51?

You can learn about all of our schools - elementary, middle, and high schools - via our website linked below!

How to I register my child for kindergarten?

Parents will use ParentVUE Online registration for students entering Kindergarten in 2020-21.

Online registration is currently open for the 2020-2021 school year. Parents will be asked at a later time to bring their child’s birth certificate, immunization records, and proof of address (utility bill, bank state, mortgage statement) to their child’s new school. Registration will not be finalized without these documents.

Learn more about registering for kindergarten on our website linked below.

Looking for COVID-19 specific news updates?

Follow the link provided below to access the COVID-19 page on the Mesa County Public Health website.

COVID-19 FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is the plan for reopening schools in District 51?

Visit our website linked below to view our plan for reopening schools.

Are there any resources available to help with remote learning?

Parents - linked below are resources and guides to help you support students learning from home.