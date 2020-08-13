logo (Overhead Door)

Contact Us

Address - 2944 I-70 Business Loop Suite 303 Grand Junction, CO

Local Phone Number - (970) 245-5000

Toll Free Phone Number: 1-800-875-2944

Days of the Week Hours of Operation Monday-Friday 7:30a - 5:00p Saturday By appointment only

24-hour emergency service is available

ABOUT US

The locally owned Overhead Door Company of Grand Junction has been serving Western Colorado for over 45 years. We are the region's leading supplier of residential and commercial Overhead Doors and electric openers. We offer the largest in-stock parts department and a radio dispatched service second to none! Our products have an excellent reputation for state of the art innovation, quality, and value. We offer the potential to beautify your home or business, to save on energy, and to enhance your personal security.

Overhead Door Company of Grand Junction is fully covered by liability insurance and all employees are covered by Worker's Compensation Insurance while on the job.

Replacement springs are cut in our shop for your custom needs.

Overhead Door Company of Grand Junction can professionally install in a timely manner, a full line of residential and commercial garage doors and openers, as well as custom wood sided doors of many shapes and sizes, custom steel door sizes, store front rolling grills and gates, rolling steel/fire doors, steel counter shutters and high speed breakaway jet roll doors. They service what they sell, and work on all makes and models of garage doors and operators.

You can feel confident when you place your order for a new garage door or electric opener. Our reputation for quality and service are unequaled in our field. Our future is dependent upon this commitment to you, our customer!

We invite you to visit our showroom to see working models, samples and literature or call us for a free in-home estimate of any of our products or services.

Look up to the leader, selling you service, installation, and best of all a friendship you can count on. Look to Overhead Door Company of Grand Junction.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Why should I consider an insulated door over a non-insulated door?

The garage door is the largest moving object in your home, and if it is under insulated it could be the single largest drain of energy in your home. If you have an attached garage or an insulated garage or living space above the garage, your door should be well insulated.

What is the difference between wood and steel doors?

All wood doors need to be painted to protect them from the weather. They come in unfinished Masonite panels and rough sawn (flat) panels. These panels can be covered to create custom “carriage house” designs. Wood flush doors have an R value of R4.6 before they are covered. A steel front, steel back “sandwich” insulated door is a superior constructed door with 25 gauge steel and high R value. It will be sturdier, quieter, and it will allow for the greatest R value with the lowest maintenance. Steel doors come in several different colors pre-painted by the factory, and if one of those colors works for your application, you will not have to paint it. They can be insulated anywhere from R4 to R17 depending on the insulation, either polystyrene or polyurethane offering the highest R value. A standard steel door is made from 25 gauge steel and should come with a warranty to protect against rust through. Make sure you ask your sales representative the steel gauge and the R value.

What should I look for in a warranty?

Many manufacturers have a limited LIFETIME warranty, where they focus on the “Lifetime” and down play “Limited”. Usually, warranties will state “as long as you own your home”, and they won’t transfer to the next homeowner. For garage doors, a good standard warranty offers one year on materials/workmanship and labor. With a steel door you want a lifetime warranty against rust through. Some door warranties will specify that you must use their opener on the door or the door warranty will be void. So make sure you understand all the terms and conditions of the warranty before you make the purchase. For openers, the warranty is a little more important because they are more complex. A standard opener warranty would include a year on labor and materials/workmanship with a five year motor warranty. A good warranty will give you three to five years on materials/workmanship and a lifetime motor warranty. With any warranty, you can’t collect on it if the company goes out of business. A company with a proven track record and a standard warranty is worth more than a fly-by-night company promising the best warranty in the world. Make sure they can provide the service down the road.

What design options are available?

Wood doors can be covered with wood material to create a “Carriage House Design”. Carriage doors consist of a regular flush panel wood door covered in cedar, alder, oak, etc...to meet your needs and desires. Steel doors come with a wood grain texture in either flush (flat) panel, the popular classic raised panel (squares) or ranch panel (long rectangles). White, brown, almond, sandstone or terra bronze are standard factory applied colors. If none of these colors work for you, the doors can be painted with an exterior latex paint. Windows and designs can be added for even greater “curb appeal”. Plain glass or vinyl designs can be placed in any panel or section (usually one of the top two sections) to fit your needs.

Can I install the garage door myself?

It is well worth the price to have a professional install your new door and take down and haul your old door away. Torsion springs require special tools and training to adjust, and if they are not handled properly they can cause severe injury or even death. Professional installers know what they are doing and already have the tools at their disposal to do the job right saving you time, money and headaches. The labor warranty will be voided if you install the door yourself, and warranties don’t cover damage done to the door as a result of improper installation if you install the door yourself. This is one instance where do-it-yourselfers should let a professional do it.

What if I have an unusual application?

An unusual application can range from low headroom to an odd sized door to an uneven concrete floor.

Low Headroom: Doors can be installed with as little as 4 1/2" of headroom between the top of the jamb to the ceiling with extension springs, 6 1/2" with torsion springs, and 9" to include enough room for an opener. Standard headroom is 12" and 15" required for a door and opener.

Odd Sized Door: Doors come in a variety of standard sizes, many of which can be adapted to fit your application. Door sections are 17", 19", 21" and 24" tall (depending on the door series) and can be used to create an even greater number of heights. For widths, wood doors can be cut down to fit almost any size opening, and steel doors can even be special ordered to fit an odd width. Standard widths are 8', 9' and 16'. Standard heights are 7' and 8'.

Uneven Concrete Floor: Sometimes a house may settle or a contractor may make a mistake leaving you with an uneven concrete floor. If the imperfection in the floor is minor, the bottom weather seal on the door may seal it. If the imperfection is major, a wood door can be “scribed” to fit the uneven floor or a “sweep” can be applied to help seal a metal door.

If you have an unusual application you should have a professional sales representative visit the job and tell you what can be done. Chances are, they have worked with your type of application before and can offer valuable suggestions.

What should I look for in an electric opener?

When looking at openers you need to consider three things: strength, safety and security. Openers come in two strengths: 1/2 horse power or 1/3 horse power. If you have a double car door or a heavy covered door you definitely want a 1/2 horse power opener. Single car doors usually require 1/3 horse power. Typically 1/2 horse power openers offer longer warranties and more options. Safety is very important on openers to protect people and pets from being injured. Any opener should come with at least these three safety features:

Safe-T-Beam: Photocells at the bottom of the door shoot an invisible Safe-T-Beam across the opening. If this invisible Safe-T-Beam is broken, while the door is closing, the door will reverse.

Contact Reverse: The opener should reverse when the door comes in contact with an object, even if the Safe-T-Beam is not broken. The industry standard is to have the door reverse off of a 2x4 laying flat on the floor.

Timed Reverse: The opener should automatically stop and reverse when the door is closing if it fails to close completely within 30 seconds. For security, openers should have a locking feature that prevents thieves from opening the door by hand while the opener is attached. Another security feature is rolling code technology. This allows the code sent to your opener to roll and change every time you use your handheld transmitter, utilizing billions of different code combinations. High tech thieves will be unable to duplicate your code to break into your home.

What else should I consider?

SERVICE!!! Your new door and opener should last a very long time, probably as long as you own your home. You want to select a company that provides excellent service on their products and carries an extensive selection of replacement parts in their service department. This will be important if you ever have to call that company back for warranty work, and also if you need something adjusted ten years down the road. Look for a company that has been providing good service in your area for a long time. Call the Better Business Bureau. Ask your friends who they use. Look for a company involved in your community. These are all indicators that the company has been in business for a long time, plans on being around for a long time and can help you now and years from now.