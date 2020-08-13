logo (Pinnacle Hearing Aid Center)

My goal at Pinnacle Hearing Aid Center is to provide clients with a safe, caring and professional environment. It is my priority to ensure that the experience and service be exceptional.

Selecting a hearing professional is an important decision. The relationship that you establish with that professional is intended to be long term. I strive to make you feel comfortable in that relationship. It is important to me that I provide you with the understanding of what needs to be done, why it needs to be done and how it will be accomplished. I love sharing my knowledge with my clients and I believe it is important for them to have a thorough understanding of the process from beginning to end.

Reaching the point in your life that you need hearing aids can be stressful. You have spent a lifetime developing your unique hearing loss. I will spend the time it takes to customize a fitting that matches your needs. Through better hearing I want to empower you to have the quality of life that you expect and deserve.

There are many choices available to you and it is an honor to be chosen as the provider to help with your hearing needs. Thank you.

Pamela Kreps

Board Certified Hearing Instrument Specialist

Owner, Pinnacle Hearing Aid Center

What services does Pinnacle Hearing offer?

At Pinnacle Hearing Aid Center, the latest hearing technology from all major brands is available to meet your hearing needs. We provide hearing evaluations, hearing aid repair, hearing aid insurance, and financing. Learn more about our services through the link below.

What are the financing & insurance options?

There are several financing and insurance options available. Check out our website linked below to learn more.

How do I know if I have a hearing loss?

Signs that you may have hearing loss include:

Having to ask others to repeat themselves often.

Difficulty following conversations with background noise or in group situation.

Finding children’s and women’s voices difficult to hear.

Having the TV or radio turned up louder than normal.

The perception that others are mumbling

Difficulty hearing people on the phone

Avoiding social situations

Exhaustion after attending social events

If you find yourself experiencing more than one of the symptons listed above, please schedule an appointment for a hearing evaluation. There is no obligation to purchase hearing aids, but you will understand why you are having difficulties and if you need to consider hearing aids. Call (970) 628-4927 to schedule your appointment.

What do patients say about Pinnacle Hearing Center?

