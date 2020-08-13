logo (real integrity paint website)

Contact Us

Address - 381 Indian Rd. Grand Junction, CO 81501

Phone Number - 970-241-1732

Email - ripautobody@gmail.com

Days of the Week Hours Open Monday - Friday 9:00am - 5:30pm Saturday - Sunday CLOSED

ABOUT US

Our Company is locally owned and we have 20+ years experience in Body and Paint. We offer great rates with an In-house low cost estimates. We are always thinking of the customer, so we set up a lost cost facility that way everyone can afford to get their car fixed. The price is always right and you still get the same quality of work that your insurance would receive. We always take before and after pictures and you will never be surprise with an outrageous bill. We also work with all Insurance companies. Call today for a free quote!

970-241-1732

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What services does Real Integrity Paint Auto Body offer?

Real Integrity Paint and Auto Body provides a wide range of services including:

BEDLINERS

PDR (Paintless Dent Removal)

PAINT TOUCH-UPS

CLEAR BRAS

WHEEL RESTORATION FROM CURB RASH

AUTO GLASS INSTALLATION

AFTERMARKET ACCESSORIES/OEM

AVIATION PAINT (SMALL PERSONAL AIRCRAFT)

To learn about our services, pricing, and to get a FREE quote, visit our website linked below.

What are the financing & insurance options?

ALL INSURANCE WELCOME! Let us help you make a claim! We have a base price, no hourly cost. Bring your vehicle in for an estimate. Call us to learn more!

Can I see some of the work Real Integrity Paint & Auto Body has completed?

Of course! Browse our gallery via the link to our website provided below.