Contact Us

Address - 381 Indian Rd. Grand Junction, CO 81501

Phone Number - 970-241-1732

Email - ripautobody@gmail.com

Contact Us Online
Days of the WeekHours Open
Monday - Friday9:00am - 5:30pm
Saturday - SundayCLOSED

ABOUT US

Our Company is locally owned and we have 20+ years experience in Body and Paint.  We offer great rates with an In-house low cost estimates.  We are always thinking of the customer, so we set up a lost cost facility that way everyone can afford to get their car fixed.  The price is always right and you still get the same quality of work that your insurance would receive.  We always take before and after pictures and you will never be surprise  with an outrageous bill. We also work with all Insurance companies. Call today for a free quote!

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What services does Real Integrity Paint Auto Body offer?

Real Integrity Paint and Auto Body provides a wide range of services including:

  • BEDLINERS
  • PDR (Paintless Dent Removal)
  • PAINT TOUCH-UPS
  • CLEAR BRAS
  • WHEEL RESTORATION FROM CURB RASH
  • AUTO GLASS INSTALLATION
  • AFTERMARKET ACCESSORIES/OEM
  • AVIATION PAINT (SMALL PERSONAL AIRCRAFT)

To learn about our services, pricing, and to get a FREE quote, visit our website linked below.

What are the financing & insurance options?

ALL INSURANCE WELCOME! Let us help you make a claim! We have a base price, no hourly cost. Bring your vehicle in for an estimate. Call us to learn more!

Can I see some of the work Real Integrity Paint & Auto Body has completed?

Of course! Browse our gallery via the link to our website provided below.

