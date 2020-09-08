logo (SCL Health)

St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado is the largest medical center between Denver and Salt Lake City

Address: 2635 N 7th St, Grand Junction, CO 81501

ABOUT US

St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado, the largest medical center between Denver and Salt Lake City, is committed to putting people first. Serving the healthcare needs of western Colorado and eastern Utah for nearly 120 years, St. Mary’s is a faith-based, nonprofit provider and part of SCL Health, a nonprofit faith-based health system with 11 hospitals in three states. Founded in 1896 by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, St. Mary’s has a rich history of serving the many needs of its community, from advanced medical care to charitable giving.

SERVICES