Local group streamlining the process of giving and receiving help

One local group is working to organize an easier way to lend a hand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nonprofit ARMOR, operating out of Rocky Mountain Promotional Products & Apparel, has set up a local hotline to streamline the process of giving and receiving help. They’re working to get all Food Banks and churches using the Care Portal software. They’re asking for folks to call and donate so the money can be distributed to the different community organizations that need it.

“Once a person calls, we’ll open up a case in the Care Portal software. We’ll find out what the needs are that they have and then we’ll be able to connect that with the other side of our Care Portal which is our providers to figure out who has got what. We can electronically route that request directly to that church, directly to that food bank,” says organizer Tyler Riehl.

They're asking for local nonprofits to reach out to them as well as volunteers who want to get involved. Their number is 970-245-9814.