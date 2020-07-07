Western Slope man’s family speaks out after he’s killed by National Park Ranger

“We’ll never be able to see him walk down the aisle or welcome any grand-babies,” Gage Lorentz Mom Kim Beck says.

Gage Lorentz, who worked at an oil field in Texas, was headed to Montrose in March to visit family. He was driving through Carlsbad National Park in New Mexico when a Park Ranger stopped him for allegedly speeding.

“Regardless, if our son was speeding down a dirt road, you mean to tell me that’s a death sentence? What has this come to? Our son lost his life,” Beck says.

Body cam footage shows Park Ranger Robert Mitchell giving orders to Lorentz, Lorentz follows, but when the ranger tells him to turn around, he says no.

Without warning, Mitchell pulls out a taser, the video goes blank for 26 seconds, and when the camera comes back on the ranger is holding a gun and shoots Lorentz twice and he later dies.

“He had love in his heart for everybody that he met and everybody he knew, he got along with,” Gage’s Sister Skylar Kerrigan says.

Lorentz, a Fruita Monument graduate was 25. His family says that his body laid on the ground for eight minutes before the ranger made an attempt to help him. Lorentz dad, also speechless.

“He was extremely special to me, he was my only son, my only child. He was basically my world,” Gage’s Dad Travis Lorentz says.

The family is demanding justice and answers. They say they have only heard minuscule information from Carlsbad National Park and Eddy County Sheriff's Office in New Mexico.

We reached out to the two parties and haven’t heard back.

“Why can he still continue to go to work, and interact, and have a normal life while we’re suffering with the loss of our son,” Beck says.

And the family wants to make sure that this never happens to another person or family again.

“We lost the best part of us that day, and we will seek justice,” Beck says.