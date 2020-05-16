2020 CMU Graduate

Today, Alexandra Buckner can officially say she is a college graduate. Earning a Bachelor’s of Science in Radiologic Sciences, Buckner plans to start her career as a Radiologic Technologist at Community Hospital in June.

The 2020 school year was unlike anything a graduating senior has experienced: No in person learning for the last half of their semester, being quarantined at home, taking virtual tests, and hearing from their professors strictly through the sound port of their laptops. It was a challenge, but Buckner persevered to achieve this monumental feat.

“I am excited to be done with school after so long and I am ready to start my career. I will miss living with and being around friends all the time, but I will not miss school work,” said Buckner with an exuberant smile.

Her thoughts on graduating amidst the unusual circumstances, “I am definitely a little disappointed, and sad this is the way it ended, but I am trying to make the best of it, and still have a good end to college with my roommates. Even though we did not get to walk across the stage, we all still accomplished something very big and I am proud of that.”

When we asked friends and family to write letters to her on her graduation, two things were evident: Alex has a made huge impact on so many lives around her, and she is destined to have a bright future.

Her friend Brett writes in a letter, “You are the most passionate, caring, genuine person I have ever met, and I’m so lucky to call you one of my best friends. I’m so proud of you for everything you have accomplished. I’m so excited to see where life takes you next. Love you pretty girl.”

Offering advice to Alex on the future, Brett says, “Remember that change is a good thing. It can be scary, but you have already overcome so many obstacles that you can do anything you want. If something scares you, go for it. Remember to stay true to yourself, and never give up on your dreams.”

Her friend and roommate Brooke says, “You are one of the most down to earth people I know. You are always so real. You work so incredibly hard and are passionate in everything you do. To me, you are far more than a roommate. You are a study buddy, hiking guide, therapist, and most importantly a friend for life.

Her friend Nikki writes, “You are such a hardworking, awesome girl! You have been such a good friend over the years, and I’m excited to start working with you in radiology!”

Her boyfriend Calvin writes, “You are without a doubt the fullest of life person I have ever met. It’s impossible to be in a bad mood around you. You have worked so hard to get to this moment, and I could not be prouder of you. Every letter that was sent in to you makes me realize how lucky of a guy I am. You have impacted so many lives around you, and I am so excited to see how many more you’ll impact in the future!”

Not only did her friends get back to us with letters, but her family did too.

Her sister Regan writes, “Never limit yourself, never be satisfied, and smile-it's free. I truly believe you live by this. You always strive for the best and want to reach to the highest potential that you can. You reach your highest points and do incredible things but you still think that it’s not enough. You truly are never satisfied with how well you do, and always look at how you can do better and improve the next time, which says something about who you are. But most of all, your smile is one of the most contagious smiles ever. You always seem to be smiling and it truly lights up any room you walk into. Being by your side for the past 22 years has been such an amazing journey as your sister. I admire your grit, perseverance, and just the way you hold yourself as a woman. I will always look up to you and I really couldn’t ask for a better sister.”

Her Mom writes, “I can’t believe my baby girl is graduating from college! My heart is bursting with excitement for you and your adventures that are ahead. So proud of what you have accomplished and how hard you have worked. Now go have some fun! Oh, and make good choices!”

Finally, her Dad writes “Determination and hard work is what I think of you growing up. You were blessed with brains and athleticism, but you always continued to work hard in the classroom, track, and ball diamond to be the best you could possibly be. Whether it was watching you fly over the hurdles, crush softballs over the fence, or be ranked high in your graduating class, I have always been amazed and proud at what you accomplished. I know you will continue to amaze me in the coming years!”

Congratulations Alex!

(Many other letters from friends are still on the way. Check back for updates)