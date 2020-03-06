2020 Prom Dress and Men's Wear Giveaway

Prom season is upon us, this time of year can be stressful and expensive.

The Elks Lodge is hosting a 2020 Prom dress giveaway; thousands of dresses are available as well at men suits, shoes, ties, etc.

Elks Lodge has been giving away dresses for four years, with help from grants given by the Elks lodge.

The event is going on from March 14th starting a noon and going until 4:00 pm and on March 15th from noon until 3:00 pm. Located at Elks Lodge at 249 S4th St.

Many beautiful dresses and suits are worn only once and still several still with price tags, do not miss out on this event.

