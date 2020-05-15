30-Year old runs 100 miles in 24 hours for charity

Some people are trying to find meaning during this difficult time, while one woman found hers. Running a 100 miles for charity.

Kalyca Zarich began running in college as outlet to deal with anxiety and depression. She started with a half marathon but aimed for more. Ultra-running, an event more than 26.2 miles. She ran her first event in 2013.

The 30-year old has run 12 ultra-running events since but her training came to a halt when she lost both of her parents in 2018. Leaving her to find purpose.

"I didn’t necessarily pick the healthiest coping mechanisms. They would want me to chase my dreams. They would want me to live a full life, they would want me to seek happiness.”

This year, Kalyca was set to run a 100-mile event in June. But the coronavirus put a halt to her plans and she lost her job. For the second time, Kalyca was searching for meaning.

The Colorado native was inspired by a friend to run a 100 miles in 24 hours. She teamed up with Project Helping, a non-profit who focus on acts of kindness to enhance mental health.

They put together a fundraiser in pair with her 24-hour run to send care packages for health care workers. Their goal was $5,000. On Friday, May 8th at 8 am, Kalyca began her 100-mile run.

25 hours and 43 minutes, beating her best time by four hours and 23 minutes. She went over her 24-hour goal but it didn’t matter

“Everything I’ve been through until today has been what really links me to that mission of Project Helping.”

Kalyca says she never runs alone.

"I look up at the sky and there will be two hawks circling overhead. They’re still here, watching over me and making sure I’m safe,” says Kalyca.

She raised over $7,000 to fund over 700 kits. Her next race will be in September.

If you would like to nominate a health care facility to receive the kit packages visit, https://kyndkit.com/pages/healthcare-heroes

If you would like to donate visit, www.coloradogives.org/kalycazarich

