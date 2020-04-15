Mesa County Public Health says 30 of 35 COVID-19 positive residents have recovered

30 of 35 Mesa County residents that have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, Jeff Kuhr with Mesa County Public Health confirms. This is the first time the county has made these numbers available to the public.

"This week we started to report the number of recovered patients because we don't want to give the impression that we have 35 infected people walking around Mesa County. We certainly are not trying to scare anyone," explained Kuhr.

In today's press conference, Kuhr said that three county residents are currently hospitalized. At one point, there were six residents who were hospitalized.

To date, 461 residents had tested negative for the virus.

Chris Thomas with Community Hospital says that they have one patient who they "suspect" has COVID-19, and are awaiting testing results. Two COVID-19 patients were on ventilators at the hospital, but have been discharged.

Thomas stated that St. Mary's is treating seven COVID-19 patients, three of whom are intubated. It is unknown which county these patients are from.