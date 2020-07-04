30th Annual Independence Monument Climb

This Independence Day Mesa County Search and Rescue Technical Team and a few brave volunteers celebrated their 30th anniversary of climbing Independence Monument and raising the flag.

“I feel very proud you know, to do it every single year, just to keep the tradition of raising the flag every fourth of July for this beautiful country that we have,” says Jose Iglesias, director of Mesa County Search and Rescue Technical Team.

There was a total of 12 climbers: six search and rescue climbers and six guest climbers.

Crowds gathered at Independence Monument View, and the visitor’s center among a few other spots to watch the, reach the top.

One couple came all the way from Utah and hiked to the base of the monument just to watch the climb.

All donations made to the event will be put towards search and rescue training and equipment.

