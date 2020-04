El Paso County Sheriff Deputy Jeff Hopkins, an employee with the agency since 2001, has died from the COVID-19 virus. He was 41.

In a statement, the Sheriff Office says, "It is with profound sadness we announce Deputy Jeff Hopkins unexpectedly, while off duty, passed away on April 1, 2020, from the COVID-19 virus.

Our sister station in Colorado Springs, KKTV, confirmed another Deputy with the agency has tested positive for the virus as well.