Applications open for D51 school of choice next week

Heads up parents, if you want your kids to go to a specific D51 school, the time to apply is coming up.

The school of choice window opens March 9th.

Families can submit applications for the upcoming school year then if they want their kids to go to a school outside of the normal attendance boundaries.

Parents must have a Parent-VUE account to apply.

Principals will tell parents if their application has been accepted or denied by April 10th.

If your application is accepted, parents must sign and return the letter of commitment no later than April 30th.

