Mesa County votes before Super Tuesday

We are now one day away from the first Presidential Primary in the state of Colorado since the year 2000.

Mesa County elections officials say they sent out over 95,800 ballots and they've accepted more than 35,000 of those as of March 2nd.

Pete Buttigieg announced he would drop out of the presidential race this weekend, and Amy Klobuchar also stopped her campaign.

Elections staff say if you already sent in your ballot in favor of one of them, you're simply out of luck, and you can’t re-vote, at least for the Super Tuesday votes.

However, you can vote again before the Primary in June, and before the November election.

"It’s important that people understand, and it’s on our website and Facebook page because the ballots were already printed, before they formally withdrew, so it’s important that people know that," said Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, Tina Peters.

The polls will open at 7 AM Tuesday morning, and close at 7 PM that night.

If you need a list of places you can drop off your ballot in person, go here: https://clerk.mesacounty.us/elections/election-hub/

